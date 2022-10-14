Ajith Kumar Goes Bike Riding In Thailand Post North India Trip; Tamil Star's Pics Go Viral

Ajith Kumar has ventured on yet another biking trip following his escapades in the mountains of North India. The Tamil superstar's passion for biking is well known by fans, with his latest glimpses from Thailand making rounds on social media. According to reports, Kumar left for Bangkok to finish off the remaining portions of his movie Thunivu. The film's wrap-up was followed by his biking adventures through Bangkok.

Ajith Kumar goes bike riding in Thailand after North India trip

In pictures going viral on the internet, Ajith could be seen posing in his biking gear as he stands alongside his bike. Other glimpses also showcase the star riding through rough terrains, putting his skills on display. Even filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who's collaborating with Kumar on a project, reposted his Thailand picture and teased, "A Storm before the calm." Take a look.

Actor #AK is currently touring Thailand 🇹🇭 countryside in his bike.. pic.twitter.com/EkUBADJFu7 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 13, 2022

Ajith had earlier ventured on a bike trip with Thunivu co-star Manju Warrier, who shared pictures of them posing amid the picturesque mountains. In the caption, she wrote, "Huge thanks to our Super Star Rider #AjithKumar #AK Sir! Being an avid traveller, I've had the opportunity to travel thousands of miles on four-wheelers. This is the first time I'm doing a tour on a two-wheeler. Huge thanks to Adventure Riders India for inviting me over to join this wonderful group of passionate bikers."

On the work front, he is gearing up for the release of director H Vinoth's Thunivu alongside Manju Warrier. The movie marks Vinoth, Ajith and producer Boney Kapoor's third collaboration. Ajith also has AK62 with director Vignesh Shivan in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @RAMESHLAUS)