Ajith Kumar's Angry Stare Enough To Send Photo-seeking Fan Away At Airport; WATCH

While Ajith Kumar happily obliges his fans with pictures and autographs during his public outings, the Tamil superstar got irritated in a recent instance. In a video making rounds on social media, the Valimai star can be seen filing paperwork at the airport when a man came very close to him. Seemingly annoyed by the incident, Ajith stopped what he was doing and gave the fan an angry look until the latter stepped back. The video garnered a lot of reactions on social media, including that of director Vignesh Shivan as he shared a post about the same.

Ajith Kumar gets annoyed as fan gets too close while attempting to take selfie

In the clip, one can see the actor decked in formals as he engages in some work at the airport. This was followed by a man dressed in a yellow t-shirt coming close to the actor, who gave him a furious look and he stepped back. Ajith then resumed his business. Take a look.

Reacting to the instance, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram story and shared a post highlighting that Ajith’s angry look reminded him of a still in the 2013 actioner Aarambam. A fan account posted Vignesh's story on their Twitter handle. Take a look.

On the work front, Ajith Kumar will be seen in the tentatively-titled project AK62, which is being helmed by Vignesh and also stars Nayanthara. He will also be seen alongside Manju Warrier in tentatively-titled AK61, which has been directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor.