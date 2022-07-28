Last Updated:

Ajith Kumar Joins 47th Tamil Nadu Shooting Championship; Fans Cheer Outside Venue

Superstar Ajith Kumar put his shooting skills to the test at the 47th Tamil Nadu rifle shooting championship held at Trichy Rifle Club.

Ajith Kumar

Superstar Ajith Kumar put his shooting skills to the test at the 47th Tamil Nadu rifle shooting championship held at Trichy Rifle Club. Ajith, who enjoys a massive fandom, was followed by several people as he attended the event, with many stationed outside the venue just to catch the star's glimpse. The local police had to reportedly intervene to control the crowd so that Ajith could timely reach the airport for his flight back to Chennai. 

Pictures and videos from his latest outing have been making rounds on the internet. Ajith not only addressed the crowd but also clicked pictures with some of his admirers. For the unversed, the Valimai hitmaker won six medals including a gold at the 46th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Competition. 

Ajith Kumar participates in the 47th Tamil Nadu Shooting Championship

In pictures and videos from Trichy Rifle Club going viral on social media, one can see Ajith dressed in a dark polo shirt with matching lowers as he waves to the crowd. He also obliged a few people with selfies. Videos also shed light on the tight security that had to be put in place due to the crowd getting out of control. Take a look.

Ajith recently returned to the country after his long biking trip across Europe. He was greeted warmly by fans and airport authorities as he landed in Chennai. On the work front, the actor is currently filming his upcoming project AK61. The film has been directed by H. Vinoth, while Boney Kapoor is bankrolling it. Apart from Ajith, AK61 also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken and Kavin in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, he also has AK62 with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in the pipeline. 

