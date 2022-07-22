Last Updated:

Ajith Kumar Returns To India Following World Tour; Obliges Fans With Pictures At Airport

Superstar Ajith Kumar is back after his long biking trip across Europe and was seen at the Chennai airport, obliging fans with pictures.

Ajith Kumar

Superstar Ajith Kumar is back after his long biking trip across Europe and was seen at the Chennai airport in a casual avatar sporting a heavy white beard and a similar hairstyle. The Valimai hitmaker also obliged his fans with pictures, which have been making rounds on the internet. Ajith's fans are super delighted to have the actor back and are expecting an update on his forthcoming project AK61

Ajith Kumar returns to India following world tour

Taking to Twitter on Friday, July 22, film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan shared a video announcing Ajith Kumar's return, where he can be seen with a few officials exiting the airport with his luggage. The actor was dressed in a white shirt and khaki pants, looking dapper with a pair of shades also on.

He also posed for selfies and pictures with other airport staff, with Twitterati hailing his simplicity. 

Earlier, glimpses of him interacting with fans, signing autographs for them amid his Paris trip had also grabbed eyeballs on social media. Ajith is an avid biker who often sets out for adventurous trips. He's believed to have travelled with Suprej Venkat, who's a London-based entrepreneur and adventure rider. Venkat had earlier shared pictures of Ajith posing in his biking gear. 

What's on Ajith Kumar's work front?

Ajith will be seen in director H. Vinoth's tentatively titled film AK61, which also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken and Kavin in pivotal roles. He also has AK62 with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in the pipeline. 

