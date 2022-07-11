Ajith Kumar Signs Fan's Jersey, Poses For Pics As He Meets Them Amid Biking Trip In Europe

Superstar Ajith Kumar's love for automobiles is well known by his fans, and the actor recently embarked on a bike trip in Europe with his friends. A video of him warmly greeting his fans and posing with them against the Eiffel Tower has been making rounds on social media, with netizens hailing the 'kind-hearted' star. In the clip, one can see a group of fans talking to the actor in the streets of Paris, with Ajith Kumar also spotted signing a fan's football jersey.

The Valimai actor looked graceful in a black and white formal look as he flaunted his heavy beard, while also sporting shades as he stepped out in Paris. He has reportedly taken a break from filming director H Vinoth's upcoming Tamil project, tentatively named AK61.

Ajith Kumar meets fans during his biking trip in Europe

Film Industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan shared a video of Ajith greeting his well-wishers and giving out autographs. Apart from this, a picture of him bending down and posing with a little girl has also been shared by many fan accounts. Take a look at some of the glimpses.

Ajith is an avid biker who often sets out for adventurous trips. He's believed to be travelling with Suprej Venkat, who's a London-based entrepreneur and adventure rider. Venkat had earlier shared pictures of Ajith posing in his bikini gear.

What's on Ajith Kumar's work front?

The actor will now be seen in director H. Vinoth's tentatively titled film AK61. The film has Manju Warrier as the leading lady, with actors like Samuthirakani, John Kokken and Kavin set to appear in pivotal roles. The film's second schedule will reportedly be shot in Pune, while the third and final one will take place in Chennai. Apart from this, he also has AK62 alongside filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in the pipeline.

