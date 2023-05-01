Ajith Kumar Starrer AK62 Titled Vidaa Muyarchi; Makers Announce On Actor's Birthday

South superstar Ajith Kumar is celebrating his 52nd birthday today (May 1). On the special occasion, the title of his upcoming film AK 62 was unveiled. The makers of the film released a title poster and revealed that Ajith's next project is titled VidaaMuyarchi.

It was further revealed that the film will be directed by Magiz Thirumeni. In the poster, the title can be seen written over a circular maze. "Efforts Never Fail" was mentioned as the tagline of Ajith's upcoming film. The title Vidaa Muyarchi means determination in Tamil. The film's production house, Lyca Productions, took to their official Twitter handle and wrote, "Wishing the man of Persistence, Passion and Hard work. Our dearest #AjithKumar sir a Happy B'day. It’s time for Celebration now...! Our next film with Mr. #AK is titled #VidaaMuyarchi. "EFFORTS NEVER FAIL" and will be directed by the cult filmmaker #MagizhThirumeni. #HBDAjithkumar #LycaProductions #விடாமுயற்சி #EffortsNeverFail." Take a look at the tweet below:

Wishing the man of Persistence, Passion and Hard work 🫡 Our dearest #AjithKumar sir a Happy B'day 🥳



It’s time for Celebration now...! 🥳🎉🎊



Our next film with Mr. #AK is titled #VidaaMuyarchi 💪🏻 "EFFORTS NEVER FAIL" and will be directed by the cult film-maker… pic.twitter.com/9uFcnjJIv4 — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) April 30, 2023

More about VidaaMuyarchi

Ajith Kumar's Vidaa Muyarchi is backed by Lyca Productions. Initially, the film was supposed to be directed by Vignesh Shivan, but he was removed due to creative differences with the producers. He said, "AK62 is a disappointment for me. There's no mistake from Ajith Kumar's side. Production is not happy with the second half. I am happy that the opportunity went to someone like Magizh Thirumeni". South music composer Anirudh and cinematographer Nirav Shah are reuniting with the actor for Magizh Thirumeni's directorial. This is the former's third collaboration after Vedalam (2015) and Vivegam (2017). The film will soon go on floors. It is reportedly eyeing a mid-2023 release.