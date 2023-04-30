Ajith Kumar Starrer AK 62 Official Title To Be Announced On Actor's Birthday?

Ajith Kumar will be seen next in the yet untitled project, AK 62 announced by Lyca Productions in 2022. It is being reported that the makers might reveal the the title of the movie on May 1, on the occasion of Ajith’s birthday. Fans of the Tamil star expressed their excitement on social media and the hashtag 'AK 62' has been trending. Apart from the title of the movie, the director of the film may also be revealed, as per the buzz on social media.

For the unversed, AK 62 was to be directed by Vignesh Shivan. However, for some unknown reason, Vignesh made an exit from the movie. If reports are to believe, Thadam director Magizh Thirumeni has come on board this Ajith starrer.

Fans express their excitement about AK 62

As soon as rumours of AK 62 title announcement on May 1 surfaced, fans and followers of Ajith Kumar took to Twitter to express their excitement. A fan posted a picture of Ajith with the caption, “Less than 6 HOURS to go for the Mesmerizing AK62 TITLE This is how True Celebrating Looks like AJITHians #HBDAjithKumar #AK62 #AjithKumar." Another fan mentioned, “After the big blockbuster of kollywood #Thunivu. We have another big treat tomorrow #AK62 official title announcement on the way.!!!." Another tweet read, “#AjithKumar Birthday spl coming tonight.. #TITLE #AK62.”

More about AK 62

The Ajith Kumar starrer, tentatively titled AK 62, was announced in 2022. The project is backed by Lyca Productions. It is also being reported that along with Ajith, Arun Vijay will also be a part of the movie. As per rumours, Magizh Thirumeni will direct the film. More official announcements about the film are awaited. In the meantime, Ajith has reportedly started the second leg of his bike tour.