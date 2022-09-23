Ajith Kumar-Nayanthara's Film 'AK62' To Have Gautham Menon As Antagonist? Latter Reacts

Ajith Kumar's tentatively titled project AK62 has created a huge buzz ever since it was announced, thanks to the big names attached to it including Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. Rumour mills also suggested that renowned actor and director Gautham Vasudev Menon will appear as the antagonist, however, he recently clarified otherwise.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Gautham Menon said that his dear friend and filmmaker Vignesh hasn't approached him with anything as yet, however, he would love to take on the villain's role if the opportunity arises.

Ajith Kumar-Nayanthara's film AK62 to have Gautham Menon as antagonist?

Vignesh is a very close friend of mine but nothing has come up to me as of now. If there’s anything as such, I would love to play an antagonist as it is a kind of role that always excites me," Menon said. For the unversed, Ajith has earlier starred in Menon's directorial Yennai Arindhaal, which also had Trisha Krishnan, Anushka Shetty and Arun Vijay in important roles.

Not just this, Gautham also revealed which superstar he wishes to collaborate next with, which is none other than Thalapathy Vijay. "Have been planning to team up with Vijay for a very long time but there’s nothing on cards as of now. If there’s anything that comes from his side, I would love to," he said.

Gautham is also working on Nayanthara’s documentary, which will chronicle her journey from childhood to making it big in the industry. Talking about the 'Lady Superstar''s project, Gautham said that it will include a lot of childhood photos and moments of her, with her husband Vignesh also a part of it.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar will also be seen alongside Manju Warrier in AK61, directed by H Vinoth. The project marks his third collaboration with Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. It also has Samuthirakani, John Kokken and Kavin in pivotal roles.

