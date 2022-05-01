Ajith Kumar's Birthday: Here's The List Of Recent And Upcoming Films Of 'Thala'

Superstar Ajith Kumar is celebrating his 51st birthday on Sunday, May 1, with fans flooding social media with heartfelt wishes for the star. The Kollywood icon, fondly addressed by his fans as 'Thala', has time and again swooned audiences with his impeccable acting skills and dance moves among other things.

His recent project Valimai opened up to overwhelming love from fans, with the actor now ready to embark on another collaboration with H Vinoth as well as director Vignesh Shivan. On his birthday, here's a look at the superstar's recent and upcoming lineup of films.

Ajith Kumar's recent projects

Valimai (2022)

His latest outing saw the actor as ACP Arjun Kumar, who embarks on tracking down a group of outlaw bikers owing to their involvement in heinous crimes. Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the film also starred Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in pivotal roles. It was produced by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP in collaboration with Zee Studios.

Nerkonda Paarvai (2019)

The official remake of the Hindi film Pink, the H Vinoth directorial starred Rangaraj Pandey and Shraddha Srinath alongside Ajith Kumar. Boney Kapoor was on board as the producer on this project as well.

Viswasam (2019)

The 2019 Tamil-language action drama film was written and directed by Siva. Ajith Kumar took on the role of Thookku Durai, a village chieftain alongside Nayanthara, Yogi Babu and Sakshi. The film became one of the biggest hits of the superstar's career. D. Imman won the Best Music Director award at the 67th National Film Awards.

Ajith Kumar's upcoming films

AK 61

The tentatively tilted project is expected to wrap up filming in August this year. It will mark Ajith and H Vinoth's third collaboration together and will be bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. According to reports, the film is being billed as a thriller and is based on a heist.

AK 62

The upcoming Tamil drama film will go on floors later this year after AK-61 wraps up. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the project is being bankrolled under the banner of Lyca Productions. Vignesh Shivan's girlfriend Nayanthara will essay the female lead in the movie, which is expected to release in the summer of 2023.

(IMAGE: PTI)