Ajith Kumar's Birthday: Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About The 'Valimai' Star

Tamil star Ajith Kumar has surely came a long way in his career to become one of the best actors in the South film industry. The actor is known for his versatile acting skills and has worked in over 60 films to date. All of his movies are welcomed with an open heart by his huge fan base.

The actor's first major theatrical release was the 1993 Tamil film Amravathi. With the movie, he established himself as a lead star and further went on to act in several movies. However, the 1995 film Aasai came as a breakthrough in the star's career.

While 'Thala' Ajith Kumar is known for his acting skills and action sequences in his movie, he has several other talents and interests. The actor celebrates his 51st birthday today and has received warm wishes from his friends and the entire industry. On the occasion of his birthday, here are some unknown facts about the Valimai star.

Lesser known facts about Ajith Kumar

He is a pilot

Ajith Kumar has often been seen flying planes in his movies but very few people know that he also has a pilot's licence. The actor is an adventure lover and is also interested in Aero Modelling. Flying planes is one of his hobbies.

The Valimai star is a Formula 2 racer

Ajith Kumar's action dramas have a separate fanbase. The actor is often seen performing car stunts in his movies. While he loves cars, he also has a passion for racing. Ajith Kumar has participated in several racing competitions if both national and international levels. He began racing in 2003 and also went on to participate in the FIA Formula 2 Championship in 2010.

He became a businessman before pursuing acting

It was surely a long journey for Ajith Kumar to become an actor. Before completing grade 10, the actor dropped out of school and found a job as a mechanic. As his father wanted him to have a white-collar job, he began working in a garment export company. He also went on to set up his own textile business, which eventually failed and made him take up some modelling assignments.

He is extremely fond of photography

Photography is the actor's other hobby. Not only he is fond of capturing moments, but the actor also loves collecting cameras. He has even done some photoshoots for actor Shruti Haasan and his niece Samili.

His first film was En Veedu En Kanavar

Much before Ajith ever thought about becoming an actor, he worked as a child artist. The actor appeared in Suresh and Nadia Moidu starrer En Veedu En Kanavar in 1990. The actor played the role of a boy dragging his cycle with a girl in one of the film's songs.

He maintains his distance from politics

Unlike several other southern stars, Ajith maintains a distance from politics. The actor has also never shown keen interest in politics. He also likes to keep a low profile and usually avoids public interactions.

Image: PTI