'Prep Mode On': Boney Kapoor Confirms New Movie With Thala Ajith; Read Details

Film producer Boney Kapoor is making it big this year with a plethora of projects lined up in his kitty and today, he announced the newest addition to it. Boney on Tuesday announced his forthcoming collaboration with veteran actor Ajith Kumar, his second after much-awaited Valimai. Boney Kapoor bankrolled Valimai under the banner Bayview Projects LLP in collaboration with Zee Studios. The movie was supposed to originally release on January 13 on the occasion of Pongal 2022, however, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the film will now be released on 24 Feb, which means it will clash with Alia Bhatt's highly-anticipated movie Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Boney Kapoor unveils first look from Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai

The actor-producer duo is set to head on a new venture and the official statement has been given by Boney himself. Taking to his Instagram handle, Boney dropped a picture featuring Ajith Kumar in a black-and-white themed graphic image, which suggests that the actor will be featured in an intense role. He captioned it, "Prep mode on #AK61". As per a report from ANI, "After wrapping up five films in the thick of the pandemic, Boney Kapoor will commence shooting for the Tamil film featuring Ajith on 9th March. The set for the film is already being constructed. In typical Boney Kapoor style, this film is also going to be mounted on a massive scale.

Notably, Boney Kapoor was the first producer who managed to complete shooting for five films since the onset of the COVID outbreak. According to a source, Boney completed shooting for the Ajith starrer Valimai, Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, Udhayanidhi Stalin starrer Nenjuku Needhi, Veetla Visheshanga and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili.

Valimai to clash with Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Valimai is an upcoming Indian-Tamil-language action thriller film, written and directed by H. Vinoth, and bankrolled by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP. The film stars Huma Qureshi, Ajith Kumar and Kartikeya Gummakonda. The film will revolve around a courageous cop, played by Ajith, chasing a group of criminals involved in a heinous crime. As per the trailer, the movie promises high octane action involving cars and bikes.

