Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' Postponed Amid COVID Surge; Makers Release Official Statement

Actor Ajith Kumar's upcoming highly-anticipated action film Valimai has joined the list of movies being postponed due to the rising cases of COVID. The movie was scheduled to be released on the occasion of Pongal 2022 as millions of fans across the nation expressed their anticipation for the same via social media. However, it seems like cine buffs will have to wait a little longer to catch the movie in theatres.

Ajith Kumar's Valimai postponed

Taking to their official social media handle, makers of Valimai dropped a note announcing the postponement of the film which also stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Gurbani Judge and more. The decision was taken tin favour of putting forward public's safety and following protocols amidst rising concerns of the infection. The note read,

''Audience and fans have always been the source of our felicity. Their unconditional support and love during the hard times, instilled vital hopes in us to face hardships, and successfully complete our dream project. All that we desired during every single moment was to see them cheerful and happy in the cinema halls. At the same time, the safety and well-being of our audiences has always been at the forefront of all our decisions. Given the steep rise in covid infections across the globe, and abiding by the regulations of the authorities,we have decided to postpone the release of our film Valimai until the situation normalises."

Producer Boney Kapoor shared the news by writing, ''We thank our Distributors in India and across the globe for standing with us at this time. #Valimai #StaySafe (sic)." whilst Kartikeya Gummakonda tweeted, ''The wait continues to entertain u all in bigger n better circumstances.. Let's stay strong together in these tough times.. Wear Mask Stay safe''

More on 'Valimai'

Ajith Kumar will be seen playing the role of a cop called Arjun while Kartikeya will be playing the antagonist of the movie. Helmed by H Vinoth, the makers earlier announced that the Tamil film will be dubbed in Hindi and Telugu languages fueling the anticipation of the audience. With the release date postponed, Valimai has joined films like RRR, Jersey and more in the list of hard-hit films by the pandemic.

(Image: TWITTER/ @TARAN_ADARSH)