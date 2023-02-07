Ajith Kumar's Wife Shares Glimpses From Their Portugal Vacation, Photos Go Viral

Ajith Kumar is currently vacationing with his wife Shalini Kumar in Portugal. The pictures shared by Shalini on her Instagram on Monday (February 6) are now going viral on social media.

The former actress took to Instagram to post a golden hour picture of Ajith from the well-known Portuguese beach of Praia do Tamariz. Shalini referred to Ajith as "my sunshine" sharing shared the photo.

Check out the post here:

In another post, he can be seen standing at the terminal and staring out over the airport runway. Shalini simply captioned it with heart-eyes emojis.

Ajith and Shalini fell in love during the filming of 1999 Amarkalam and later got married in the year 2000. the couple was blessed with two children Anoushka and Aadvik. Shalini, one of the South's most marketable actresses, gave up acting after getting married and has been focusing on raising her family.

More on Ajith's acting project

On the work front, Ajith's latest release, Thunivu, is still playing in theatres. Trade analysts estimate that the movie has so far made more than Rs 200 crore from all around the world. Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and Bucks all play significant roles in the H Vinoth-directed film.

For his next project, Ajith has initially signed a contract with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan for the movie AK 62. However, the director of the film has now been replaced owing to artistic disputes. AK 62 will now be directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Lyca Productions will be backing the project.