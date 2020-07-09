Ajith Starrer 'Viswasam' And Jayaram Ravi Starrer 'Comali' To Be Re-released In Malaysia

Due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, theatres were shut for the past few months. However, recently, Lotus Cinemas, a famous theatre chain in Malaysia, on Monday, revealed that they would be re-opening from July 9. In a social media post, the theatre chain disclosed that Tamil movies Viswasam (2019) and Comali (2019) would have free screening from July 9, 2020.

The post was re-shared by Comali's director Pradeep Ranganathan on his social media, who made his Kollywood debut with the Jayaram Ravi starrer. Comali also featured actors like Kajal Aggarwal, Yogi Babu, Samyuktha Hegde in pivotal roles. The Jayaram Ravi starrer narrates the tale of a man who wakes up from coma almost after two decades. Comali released to positive reviews with critics appreciating the script and acting performances of the lead cast. Comali reportedly collected Rs 65 crores at the box office.

Meanwhile, Viswasam marked Siva and Thala Ajith's fourth collaboration together. Viswasam, starring Thala Ajith and Nayanthara in the lead, narrates the tale of a man who tries to protect his family from a powerful businessman. The Thala Ajith starrer released during the Pongal season received thumbs up from the critics and audiences alike. Viswasam reportedly collected Rs 200 crores at the box office.

What's next for Thala Ajith and Jayaram Ravi?

Thala Ajith will be next seen in H. Vinoth's Valimai before the lockdown was announced. The movie, starring Thala Ajith, Huma Qureshi and Yami Gautam in the lead, is expected to be a high-octane action-thriller. The Thala Ajith starrer is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under his production banner Bayview Projects LLP.

Meanwhile, Jayaram Ravi will be next seen in Lakshman's Bhoomi. The movie, starring Jayaram Ravi and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead is interestingly Jayaram Ravi's 25th film. The film marks Jayaram Ravi and Lakshman's (director) third collaboration after Romeo Juliet (2015) and Bogan (2017). The Jayaram Ravi and Nidhhi Agerwal starrer was slated to hit the marquee on May 1, 2020, however, due to the coronavirus lockdown, it got pushed.

