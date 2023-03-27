Akanksha Dubey Death: FIR Against Singer Samar Singh, Brother For Abetment To Suicide

An FIR was registered on Monday against Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh and his brother for abetment to suicide after actress Akanksha Dubey was found dead inside a hotel room here, police said.

The 25-year-old Bhojpuri actress was on Sunday found hanging from the fan in her hotel room here.

An FIR has been registered against singer Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh on charges of abetment to suicide and other relevant sections, Sarnath police station SHO Dharmpal Singh said.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by the actress' mother Madhu Dubey, he said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sarnath) Gyan Prakash Rai on Sunday said no suicide note was recovered from the room and that it appeared to be a case of suicide.

A resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, Dubey had come to Varanasi for a film shoot and was staying at the hotel.

The hotel staff used a masterkey to enter her room at the insistence of Dubey's colleagues when she did not come out till late on Sunday morning, the police had said.

Dubey starred in several regional films, including "Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2", "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi" (Bhojpuri) and "Veeron ke Veer".