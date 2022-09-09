Allu Arjun Backs Out Of Director Venu Sriram's 'Icon'; Here's Why

Actor Allu Arjun is one of the most bankable stars in the Indian film industry. The actor has been entertaining the audience for nearly the past two decades. While he has a few projects lined up in his kitty, the actor has reportedly opted out of the upcoming Venu Sriram directorial Icon.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun has decided to drop the upcoming film Icon. After wrapping up the shoot of his most awaited film Pushpa 2, the actor was supposed to begin filming Icon. However, a source close to the development told the leading daily that the actor is not doing Icon. The actor's upcoming films and Icon's plot are some of the reasons behind his big decision.

The source said, "Bunny has backed out of Venu Sriram's Icon for a lot of reasons. His upcoming lineups and also the story is the reason why he decided to drop Venu's movie."

The upcoming film Icon was set to mark the maiden collaboration between Allu Arjun and Venu Sriram. Ace producer Dil Raju was supposed to back the film under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Now, Venu Sriram has reportedly pitched the script to Ram Pothineni and the two are in talks for the same. However, it is still unclear if the script the director has offered to Ram Pothineni is that of Icon or some other project.

On Allu Arjun's work front

Allu Arjun is currently busy with the pre-production of his highly anticipated film Pushpa: The Rule. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the actor has begun with look trials for the movie, which is set to go on floors by September 22, in Hyderabad. The upcoming sequel will see Allu Arjun's titular character Pushparaj and his rival SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil, locking horns again. Rashmika Mandanna will also reprise her role as Srivalli in this Sukumar's directorial.

Moreover, Allu Arjun also has a project lined up with Boyapati Srinu. The project will mark their second collaboration after Sarrainodu. He is also reportedly teaming up with Prashanth Neel and has a film, tentatively titled AA21 with Koratala Siva.

