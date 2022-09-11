Allu Arjun Bags Best Actor Award At SIIMA 2022; Receives Trophy In Pushparaj Style; WATCH

The 10th Edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2022 is being held in Bengaluru and the winners of the Telugu and Kannada films were announced on Saturday, September 10. The star-studded show was attended by the who's who of the entertainment industry including Allu Arjun, Ranveer Singh, Yash, and more.

Allu Arjun bagged the top award for the Best Actor (Telugu) at SIIMA 2022 for his role in Pushpa: The Rise, which created a storm at the box office. The actor received the trophy in Pushparaj style and later penned a gratitude note for having bagged the accolade twice in a row.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, September 11, Allu Arjun shared a picture of him with the trophy as he enacted the signature pose of his Pushpa character. In the caption, he mentioned, "Thank you #SIIMA2022! Soo Blessed by the people to the best actor once again. It’s so rare that getting it once itself is a dream & when it happens twice I truly feel very fortunate. Thank you for all the love. Gratitude."

Thank you #SIIMA2022 ! Soo Blessed by the people to the best actor once again . It’s soo rare that getting it once itself is a dream & when it happens twice I truly feel very fortunate . Thank you for all the love . Gratitude 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Nn5wexTqMM — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 11, 2022

Pushpa also won awards for Best Film and Best Director for Sukumar. Apart from these categories, the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Telugu) award went to Pooja Hegde for her stint in Most Eligible Bachelor. She also got another trophy - Youth Icon South (Female). Liger star Vijay Deverakonda was presented with the Youth Icon South (Male) Award. Lastly, Ranveer Singh received the Most Popular Hindi Actor in South India award.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SIIMAWARDS)