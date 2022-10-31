Allu Arjun Begins 'Pushpa 2' Shooting, Cinematographer Teases BTS Pic From Sets

After the blockbuster hit of the first part, Pushpa: The Rise, the makers have finally begun the shooting of the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. Amid much excitement and anticipation, the film's main lead Allu Arjun joined the team on Sunday and started shooting for his part with cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek.

The cinematographer Brozek, took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets, featuring Allu Arjun understanding the character while prepping for the same. While keeping the audience's anticipation remains unmatched, the makers are busy with the shoot of the Pushpa sequel with the puja ceremony which was held back in August.

Allu Arjun begins preparation for Pushpa 2

While Allu Arjun was in the US and Rashmika was busy with her projects then, the ceremony was attended by the producers and director Sukumar. Post completing his pending professional commitments, Allu has finally begun work on the sequel and the extensive shoot is expected to begin in November.

Brozek captioned the picture from the sets and wrote, "Adventure has begun â€¦ thanks to IconStar #Movie #Pushpa #alluarjunonline #ThaggedheLe #aryasukku #mythrimoviemakers #pushpa #pushpatherule.”

For those unaware, the shooting of the sequel was reportedly supposed to begin sometime ago but director Sukumar was refining the script after the success of the first part. Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and the rest of the cast are expected to reprise their roles in the sequel.

The picture received attention and best wishes from various industry stalwarts. Filmmaker Mukul Abhyankar commented on the post, “All the best Kuba! Waiting for you to give us another memorable experience.” Pushpa: The Rule, the second part in the Pushpa series will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

Previously, makers shared a BTS glimpse from the movie sets, in which director Sukumar could be seen giving instructions to celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker as other crew members appear in the backdrop. Production banner Mythri Movie Makers had also teased that work on Pushpa 2 is going in 'full flow', adding that the entire team is putting their best foot forward to 'deliver the best'.

IMAGE: Instagram/alluarjunonline