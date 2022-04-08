Allu Arjun Expresses 'infinite Gratitude' As Fans Shower Him With Love On 40th Birthday

Allu Arjun, who is known for taking on roles in hit films including Pushpa: The Rise, Vaikuntapuram, Banda Namma Sarrainodu, etc., celebrated his birthday on 8 April 2022. Several popular celebrities, colleagues and fans of the star took to social media to extend their wishes to him on his special day.

The actor was grateful for the love he was receiving on his birthday and headed to social media to pen down a sweet note as he thanked everyone for their wishes and blessings.

Allu Arjun thanks fans for showering him with love on his birthday

The popular actor took to his social media account, on Friday, and penned down a sweet note of gratitude as he thanked his fans, followers and friends for the love they had showered on him on his big day. He mentioned he felt 'extremely fortunate' to be looking back on the 40 years of his life that have been full of love and blessings from his parents, friends, teachers and 'special fans'. He thanked everyone for being a part of his 'beautiful experiences' in life as he shared the note on social media.

The note read:

"Hello everyone! Firstly, I would like to thank everybody for all your wishes. It's your love & blessings that have gotten me this far. I am extremely fortunate that today at 40 when I look back, I feel blessed because of all the beautiful people that have touched my life and showered me with lots of love starting from my parents, family, friends, teachers, well-wishers, my film industry, my audiences, and my lovely and special fans. I have immense gratitude for every experience that has touched my life. I thank everyone for being a part of this beautiful experience. Humbled.. with infinite gratitude. Thank you"

Take a look at the post here:

Allu Arjun's birthday celebrations

The actor also took to social media to share a picture from his birthday celebrations. He was seen having the time of his life as he raised a sparkling candle in the air and celebrated his special day. He captioned the post "Happy at 40" and fans and followers headed to the comments section to pour in wishes for him.

(Image: @alluarjunonline/Instagram)