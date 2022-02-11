'Pushpa' Star Allu Arjun Shares Fan Art By A Specially-abled Artist; 'touched By This Pic'

Actor Allu Arjun's latest action flick Pushpa: The Rise left a massive impact at the box office last year by collecting over Rs 300 crore across the world. The Telugu film, which was released in five languages, emerged as one of the biggest films of 2021 and further catapulted Allu Arjun's stardom. Touted as one of the most sought-after actors of the South film industry, the actor has carved a niche for himself in cinema over the years.

Although the actor has over 16 million followers on Instagram, his growing fanbase is known to be spread across the world and in much larger numbers. Exhibiting the love of the fans, the actor shared an act from one of his fans' that touched his heart.

Allu Arjun shares Pushpa fan art

The 39-year-old actor took to his share a fan art created by a handicapped fan. The artist drew a pencil portrait of Arjun's character in Pushpa with impressive details. Commending his love and efforts, the actor wrote, ''Touched by this pic. My respect to the artist''. Check out the image below.

More on Pushpa: The Rise

As mentioned earlier, the film became of the biggest films of last year as it not only made a huge box office business but also created internet trends that transcended borders. Songs like Oo Antava and Srivalli made fans around the globe try out the peppy choreography. Moreover, fans made edits out of the tracks and featured the popular South Korean boyband BTS dancing on it which had gone immensely popular.

Considering the success of the first film, fans cannot wait to witness the climb of Pushpa Raj in its sequel. The actor is gearing up for the second part of the film with the original cast returning for the sequel. Promising a bigger film for the sequel, the actor said during a press event, ''I am planning to release Pushpa 2 in the maximum number of languages ever done in Indian cinema before as we want to reach each and every language of the audience if possible. We want to reach your hearts.'' More details about the same are awaited.

Image: Instagram/@alluarjunonline