Allu Arjun Extends Good Wishes To Brother Varun Konidela; Visited Him On Sets Of 'Ghani'

Allu Arjun is one of the phenomenal actors in the Telugu movie industry who has garnered immense love and support from his fans for his spectacular on-screen presence. It s a lesser-known fact that he is a cousin to another popular actor from the industry named, Varun Konidela who is the son of actor and producer, Nagendra Babu. As Varun Konidela is gearing up for his movie. Ghani, his cousin Allu Arjun recently went to meet him on the sets of the film and extended his best wishes to the actor.

Allu Arjun on the sets of Ghani

Allu Arjun recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of himself in which he can be seen on the sets of the film Ghani and sitting with the cast of the film. In the caption, he stated that he was on the sets of Ghani and wished his brother, Varun Konidela all the best. Praising his brother’s new avatar in the film, he stated, “He’s Killing it with his new avatar”, and also sent best wishes to the director, Kiran Garu and the entire team. Extending his wihses to others, he added, “My love & wishes to both the new producers . My elder brother Allu Bobby & my sweetest Brother in Law Sidhu Mudda. Hope both of you kick start your journey with a knock out punch at the box office.”

Many of the fans were thrilled to see Allu Arjun on the sets of Varun Konidela’s movie and dropped in heart-eyed emojis to depict their delight. Some of them also poured in hearts emojis in the comments section to express their love to the actor. Take a look at some of the reactions to Allu Arjun’s latest Instagram post.





About the Film Ghani

Written and directed by Kiran Korrapati, the movie is an upcoming Telugu sports drama bankrolled under the banners of Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company. While Varun Tej Konidela will be essaying the lead role of Ghani in the film, Sai J Manjrekar will be seen alongside as the female lead. Some of the other cast members of the movie include Upendra, Suneil Shetty, Naveen Chandra, Jagapathi Babu and Nadiya. The makers have scheduled the release date of the film to July 30, 2021.

Varun Konidela will also be seen in another movie named F3: Fun and Frustration that is expected to be released on August 27, 2021.

