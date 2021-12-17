Allu Arjun Gets Special Gift From Vijay Deverakonda On Release Of 'Pushpa: The Rise'

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda has gifted a stunning grey customised sweatshirt to his friend and actor Allu Arjun on the release of the latter's film Pushpa: The Rise. The sweatshirt has ‘Rowdy Loves AA’ printed on it. While enjoying a ride with his wife Sneha, Allu Arjun posted a picture in the same sweatshirt.

Vijay Deverakonda's special gift to Allu Arjun

Vijay Deverakonda, who owns a clothing brand named 'Rowdy Wear', presented the customised sweatshirt to Allu Arjun on the release of his movie Pushpa: The Rise. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor shared a picture on his Instagram story where he thanked Vijay Deverakonda for a special gift. Along with this, he wrote a caption, "Thank you so much for the clothes @therowdyclub and my dear brother @alluarjunofficial." Reposting the same story, Vijay expressed gratitude and wrote, "Always Anna and I love that sweatshirt Madcool."

Pushpa: The Rise has been released in theatres on December 17 and this was the most awaited project of the South superstar Allu. The film saw a great positive response on the first day of its release along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. The film is an action drama, directed by Sukumar, stars Rashmika Mandanna as a female lead with National Award-winning star, Fahadh Faasil playing a pivotal role.

The film revolves around a struggling tale between the forest residents, where the rare red sandalwood grows and the smugglers are exporting this rare treasure. The makers of the film had already disclosed that the film would have a theatrical release on August 13 with the second part bowing out in 2022. The producers of Pushpa: The Rise, Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, have said that they are thrilled to showcase the film to the audiences.

Allu Arjun's lined up projects

Allu Arjun will be next seen in AA 21, directed by Koratala Siva, and is all set to be released in January 2022. Other than this, he will also play the main lead in ICON by Venu Sriram. The movie will see a theatrical release on 16th March 2022. Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s sports film, Liger and he has currently been shooting for it. The Telugu actor will be seen playing a kickboxer with a speech irregularity. The film also stars Ananya Pandey as a female lead.

Image: Instagram/@alluarjunonline