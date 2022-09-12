Allu Arjun was in a celebratory mood following his major victory at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2022, where he bagged the Best Actor accolade (Telugu) for Pushpa: The Rise. The movie also won awards for Best Film and Best Director for Sukumar. The awards night ended with an afterparty, which saw Allu Arjun grooving to his film's superhit number Oo Antava. In videos making rounds on the internet, the Arya star can also be seen reciting his iconic dialogue from the film Thaggedhe Le.

Allu Arjun grooves to Pushpa's song Oo Antava at SIIMA 2022 afterparty

In the viral video, the actor can be seen decked in all-black attire with shades on as he dances to the opening lines of Oo Antava, which also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He further makes the DJ pause the track and says, "Everyone has to say yes, Thaggedhe Le (his dialogue from the movie, which translates to ‘I will not bow down now’).” Take a look.

Allu Arjun also penned a note on social media after receiving the Best Actor trophy. "Thank you #SIIMA2022! Soo Blessed by the people to the best actor once again. It’s so rare that getting it once itself is a dream & when it happens twice I truly feel very fortunate. Thank you for all the love. Gratitude (sic)," he mentioned.

Thank you #SIIMA2022 ! Soo Blessed by the people to the best actor once again . It’s soo rare that getting it once itself is a dream & when it happens twice I truly feel very fortunate . Thank you for all the love . Gratitude 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Nn5wexTqMM — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 11, 2022

Pushpa: The Rise was released in December 2021, minting over ₹300 crore worldwide. The movie also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.