Allu Arjun Hails Sid Sriram For Singing 'Srivalli' Without Instruments At 'Pushpa' Event

South-superstar Allu Arjun is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Pushpa: The Rise, also starring Rashmika Maddana. The actor is being praised for his 'out of the box' performance in the film. Not only the movie, but its tracks also became hit in a very short period. The song, Srivalli, has received a tremendous response from the fans with a lot of reels being shared by fans on social media. Allu Arjun has penned a heartfelt note for musician Sid Sriram for his praise-worthy performance at the pre-release event of Pushpa.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Allu Arjun wrote, "Wanted to write this at leisure, My brother Sidsriram garu was singing “Srivali” on stage at the pre-release event. (sic)" He added, "He started singing without music & I was waiting for the musical instrument to start slowly supporting his vocals. But they didn’t. And he kept singing without any music."

"I was blown away. It was sounding so magical I thought in my head…He doesn’t need music.. He is Music...", the actor continued. With this, Allu also shared a mesmerising video in which the singer could be seen singing Srivalli. Meanwhile, Allu and Rashmika were seen enjoying the Sriram's soothing voice.

Reposting the post on his Instagram handle, Sid Sriram wrote, "Garu, you are a legend." He further added, "I'm humbled and honoured by your words brother. So much love to you."

About the pre-release event of Pushpa

The pre-release event for Pushpa was held in attendance of Allu Arjun, Rashmila Mandanna, Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad. The Hyderabad police registered a case against the makers of Pushpa as they violated COVID-19 norms during a pre-release event held at the Telangana State Special Police Battalion grounds in Yousufguda on 12 December 2021.

Allu Arjun gets a surprise welcome by kids

The actor returned from a 16-day trip to Dubai on Saturday. He had a few surprises in store for him after the success of his latest hit Pushpa: The Rise. Taking to his Instagram handle, Allu posted a photograph of his little daughter with a rangoli that read, "Welcome Nana". Other than that, the actor received a Pushpa themed surprise from the fans. In the pictures that he shared online, he was seen posing with his team and also gave fans a glimpse into the cake they had arranged for him.

(Image: @alluarjunonline/Instagram)