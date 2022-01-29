Allu Arjun Receives 'Pushpa' Themed Surprise Welcome Party From Film's Team; See Pics

Allu Arjun returned from a 16-day trip to Dubai on Saturday and had a few surprises in store for him after the success of his latest hit Pushpa: The Rise. The actor shared some pictures of the Pushpa themed surprise he received on his return and seemed over the moon. The surprise included a magnificent cake and a poster of the popular film.

Allu Arjun received Pushpa themed surprise

The actor returned about 16 days on the road to a surprise by his team based on his latest release. The actor has been the talk of the town ever since the film released and fans have been praising him for his role in the movie. In the pictures he shared online, he was seen posing with his team and also gave fans a glimpse into the cake they had arranged for him. The cake had five tires and included the actor's famous look from the film and also had #ThaggedeLe written on it. The actor also shared the picture that was clicked as soon as he entered the room and saw the surprise that awaited him. He captioned the collection of pictures, "Lovely surprise by my #AAFAMILY. Thank you for all the love #ThaggedeLe"

Have a look at the pictures here

Lovely surprise by my #AAFAMILY . Thank you for all the love 🖤 #ThaggedeLe pic.twitter.com/xvrdzM4aeq — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 29, 2022

This was not the only surprise the actor was welcomed with. He earlier shared a post on his social media account and gave his fans a glimpse of what his children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha had prepared for him. They decorated the floor with a flower presentation that read 'welcome nana' and the actor called it the 'sweetest welcome'.

More about Pushpa: The Rise

Apart from Allu Arjun, the film also Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil take on pivotal roles. The film did extremely well at the box office after its theatrical release and continued to remain at the top when it premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The movie minted over Rs 300 crore at the box office and is now gearing up for its sequel. The film is also popular for its music including the song Srivalli, which several well-known personalities have grooved to including DJ Bravo, Hardik Pandya, David Warner, and many others. The song Oo Antava, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu also took the internet by storm after its release.

Image: Instagram/@alluarjunonline, Twitter/@alluarjun