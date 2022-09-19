Allu Arjun Lauded By Naveen Polishetty; Latter Recalls Their SIIMA Awards Interaction

Allu Arjun's magical on-screen presence and acting prowess have made the actor a household name, especially after his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. The Sukumar directorial won big at the recently held SIIMA Awards, including the Best Actor accolade for the star.

Allu Arjun has found a fan in actor Naveen Polishetty, who recently dedicated a post to the superstar and mentioned how Arjun inspired him to be a part of films. Sharing pictures of them together at the SIIMA awards, Naveen reminisced the 'magical night'.

Naveen Polishetty dedictaes special post to Pushpa star Allu Arjun

Taking to his Instagram handle, Naveen shared two candid glimpses of him and Allu Arjun shedding smiles while sitting together. In the caption, he wrote, "Another special moment. When Jogipet Srikanth met Pushpa . @alluarjunonline Garu’s magic in the film ‘Arya’ left a deep impact on me as a boy wanting to be an actor. That film made me want to be a part of films."

The actor continued, "So it was beautiful to be sharing my Best Actor award moment with him. His kind words will stay with me for a lifetime. A night of unlimited laughter :) The boy from the front row seats in that show of ‘Arya’ is still whistling for you."

Allu Arjun took home the award for Best Actor (Telugu) at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2022. Penning a gratitude note following his victory, the actor wrote, "Thank you #SIIMA2022! Soo Blessed by the people to the best actor once again. It’s so rare that getting it once itself is a dream & when it happens twice I truly feel very fortunate. Thank you for all the love. Gratitude."

On the work front, he's all set to work on the sequel of Pushpa, which will also star Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and many more.

