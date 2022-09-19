Last Updated:

Allu Arjun Lauded By Naveen Polishetty; Latter Recalls Their SIIMA Awards Interaction

Allu Arjun has found a fan in actor Naveen Polishetty, who recently dedicated a post to the superstar as he reminisced their time at SIIMA Awards.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Allu Arjun, Naveen Polishetty

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NAVEEN.POLISHETTY


Allu Arjun's magical on-screen presence and acting prowess have made the actor a household name, especially after his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. The Sukumar directorial won big at the recently held SIIMA Awards, including the Best Actor accolade for the star. 

Allu Arjun has found a fan in actor Naveen Polishetty, who recently dedicated a post to the superstar and mentioned how Arjun inspired him to be a part of films. Sharing pictures of them together at the SIIMA awards, Naveen reminisced the 'magical night'. 

Naveen Polishetty dedictaes special post to Pushpa star Allu Arjun

Taking to his Instagram handle, Naveen shared two candid glimpses of him and Allu Arjun shedding smiles while sitting together. In the caption, he wrote, "Another special moment. When Jogipet Srikanth met Pushpa . @alluarjunonline Garu’s magic in the film ‘Arya’ left a deep impact on me as a boy wanting to be an actor. That film made me want to be a part of films."

READ | Allu Arjun bags Best Actor award at SIIMA 2022; receives trophy in Pushparaj style; WATCH

The actor continued, "So it was beautiful to be sharing my Best Actor award moment with him. His kind words will stay with me for a lifetime. A night of unlimited laughter :) The boy from the front row seats in that show of ‘Arya’ is still whistling for you."

READ | Ranveer Singh leaves Allu Arjun impressed, recites iconic dialogue from 'Pushpa'; WATCH

Allu Arjun took home the award for Best Actor (Telugu) at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2022. Penning a gratitude note following his victory, the actor wrote, "Thank you #SIIMA2022! Soo Blessed by the people to the best actor once again. It’s so rare that getting it once itself is a dream & when it happens twice I truly feel very fortunate. Thank you for all the love. Gratitude."

READ | Ranveer Singh shares smiles with Allu Arjun, Kamal Haasan, Yash & more at SIIMA 2022

On the work front, he's all set to work on the sequel of Pushpa, which will also star Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and many more. 

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NAVEEN.POLISHETTY)

READ | SIIMA 2022 winners' list: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and others among top winners
READ | Allu Arjun grooves to 'Oo Antava' at SIIMA party; stops DJ before saying 'Pushpa' dialogue
First Published:
COMMENT