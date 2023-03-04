Allu Arjun Reacts To Film Announcement With Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Allu Arjun is collaborating with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for an upcoming film. It is backed by Bhadrakali Productions and T-Series. The Pushpa actor has reacted to his maiden collaboration with Vanga, whose Arjun Reddy (2017) achieved cult status.

He took to his social media handle and shared a photo with Sandeep, Bhushan Kumar and other crew members. He also expressed his excitement about working on the pan-India film. He tweeted, "Been looking forward for this combination for quite some time now .@imvangasandeep garu’s magic is something that personally touches me . Hopefully we give a memorable film that will be remembered for a long long time." He further thanked producer Bhushan Kumar for making this happen."

Take a look at the tweet below:

Been looking forward for this combination for quite some time now . @imvangasandeep garu’s magic is something that personally touches me . Hopefully we give a memorable film that will be remembered for a long long time . pic.twitter.com/i24uOyoFkI — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 4, 2023

About Allu Arjun and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next

A day ago, Bhushan Kumar's label announced the upcoming untitled project of Allu Arjun and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The official Twitter handle of T-Series shared a series of photos.

Allu sported a grey T-shirt and a black cap. Sandeep wore a blue kurta and Bhushan opted for a light pink and black striped T-shirt. The pictures also features Shiv Chanana and Pranay Vanga.

The tweet read, "Brace yourselves for this massive collaboration between three powerhouses of India - Producer Bhushan Kumar, Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and superstar Allu Arjun. @alluarjun @imvangasandeep #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @VangaPranay @VangaPictures #ShivChanana @NeerajKalyan_24.”

The movie will start production soon after the director wraps up his current project Spirit. He is also working towards the release of his next Bollywood film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. It will hit the theatres on August 11, later this year.