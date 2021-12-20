Allu Arjun is basking in the success of his latest action-thriller Pushpa, which continues to garner impressive box-office collections on its third day straight. Shortly ahead of its release, Arjun made an interesting revelation about the Sukumar directorial, noting that it was meant to be released in one piece.

He mentioned that the makers ventured out to make Pushpa, and not Pushpa: The Rise followed by a second part. However, as its shooting progressed, the project turned out to be way bigger than anyone expected, leading to the decision.

Allu Arjun reveals Pushpa was meant to be a single film

According to Bollywood Life, the south superstar quipped that despite trying to compress the film into a shorter duration, they realised that the process is just futile. He said that they "simply had to make two films", which in turn brought the idea of two parts into fruition. Allu quipped that the "film was telling" them that a division was needed.

He also spoke about drawing inspiration from Rajnikanth's films, saying that Thalaiva has a "major influence" on his work. He said that he tries to imbibe the superstar's mannerisms and body language, which is even more visible in Pushpa: The Rise. Allu iterated that he's a "huge, huge fan" of Rajnikanth and has been watching his films since he was very young.

Meanwhile, Pushpa has been shattering box-office records and has minted a whopping Rs 159.87 crore in just three days of its release. As per entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala, the film only stands behind Spider-Man: No Way Home and Sheep Without A Shepherd 2 in terms of global box-office collections for the weekend ending 19 December.

More about Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise

Helmed by Sukumar, the film revolves around a struggling tale between the forest residents, where the rare red sandalwood grows and the smugglers are exporting this rare treasure. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna as a female lead along with National Award-winning star, Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist. The film, originally shot in Telugu, has been released in dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.

Image: Instagram/@alluarjunonline