'Pushpa' Box Office Collection Day 3: Allu Arjun-starrer Performing 'against All Odds'

The COVID-19 pandemic might have heavily affected the film industry, but some stars have stood tall at the box office even amid the tough times. The big names of the film industries in the South have, in particular, like Vijay, Rajinikanth and others, have brought the audiences back to the theatres. The latest to join this list was Allu Arjun.

The Telugu star has stormed the box office with his latest release Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1. The action film is said to have crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in terms of global collections. Even the Hindi version has reportedly done well, earning over Rs 10 crore.

Pushpa Day 3 box office collections

Pushpa: The Rise: Part 1, as per entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala, has minted $21 million (Rs 159.87 crore) across the world in the first three days of its release. He tweeted that the collections had helped it reach the top 3 films in the global box office, only behind Spider-Man: No Way Home and Sheep Without A Shepherd 2.

The film, as per a report on Box Office India, had collected Rs 44 crore across India on Day 1. In the Telugu-speaking regions, like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the film has, as per a report on FilmiBeat, collected Rs 78 crore gross. Rs 22 crore gross was collected on Sunday, after Rs 24.9 crore and Rs 13.70 crore on the respective previous days.

The Hindi version grew again on Sunday, after Rs 3 crore and Rs 4 crore on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the film collected, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Rs 5 crore, taking its tally to Rs 12 crore over the weekend. He tweeted that the film was scoring 'against all odds', and mentioned factors like the performance of Spider-Man: No Way Home, limited promotions and screens, and 50 per cent occupancy in a major market like Maharashtra.

#Pushpa SCORES AGAINST ALL ODDS: #SpiderMan + poor promotions + limited screens/shows + 50% occupancy [#Maharashtra]… Solid trending across weekend… Mass pockets superb, driving its biz… Fri 3 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 5 cr. Total: ₹ 12 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi pic.twitter.com/EFlXY30vLc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 20, 2021

In Kerala, the film earned Rs 6.40 crore on Sunday.

#Pushpa strikes Gold at the #Kerala Box office..



3 days Gross - ₹ 6.40 Crs pic.twitter.com/fGxytzfwTG — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 20, 2021

Pushpa: The Rise: Part 1

The plot of the film revolves around the character Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, and the smuggling of red sanders in Andhra Pradesh. The film, written and directed by Sukumar, also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, among others.

Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh