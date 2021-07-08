Allu Arjun Sends Personalized Surprise Gift To 'Pushpa' Music Composer Devi Sri Prasad

Allu Arjun, in his several movies, has worked with music composer Devi Sri Prasad. The two are now all set to move the audience with the upcoming film Pushpa. As Pushpa's shoot resumed on July 6, 2021, Allu Arjun planned to surprise the music composer with a special gift. To thank Allu Arjun for his gesture, Devi Sri Prasad shared a video of his unveiling the surprise gift on Twitter.

Allu Arjun's surprise gift for Devi Sri Prasad

Devi Sri Prasad was thrilled to see his surprise gift from the Race Gurram actor as he took to his official Twitter handle to thank the actor. The music composer also showed off the gift that he received. In the caption, he wrote, "A SURPRISE “ROCKSTAR” Gift from the “ICON STAR” @alluarjun Thank you so much my dearest Brother Bunny boy.... What a Lovely Surprise!! Totally unexpected !! Daaaamn Sweet of U #PUSHPA".

In the video, Devi Sri Prasad said, "Yo! My dearest Bunny boy. Thank you so much for this beautiful beautiful gift. What a lovely surprise. Now I am going show this to everyone.". DSP then unveiled the surprise gift. The gift was a huge neon sign with "ROCKSTAR DEVI SRI PRASAD" written on it in red. The music composer continued and said, "That is really so sweet of you. Thank you so much. Love you. Ok, guys. Are you ready? Now let's rock with Pushpa".

Details about Pushpa

Pushpa is an upcoming action thriller starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. The film is helmed and written by director Sukumar. It also casts Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Jagpathi Babu, Sunil, and Dhanajay. The plot of the film revolves around Pushpa Raj, a forest brigand, played by Allu Arjun. The film is based on the red sanders smuggling in Andhra Pradesh's Seshachalam Hills. As per Hindustan Times, the film will have two parts. One will be released in 2021 while the other one is expected to come out by 2022. The film also marks Allu Arjun's first film to have a PAN India release.

IMAGE: DEVI SRI PRASAD'S INSTAGRAM

