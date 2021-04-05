Allu Arjun Shares A Video Of His Wife And Daughter As They Take A Stroll In The Maldives

South Indian Star Allu Arjun's Instagram story recently featured a video of his wife and daughter taking a stroll at a picturesque location. The actor is often seen sharing pictures of his wife and kids on his social media handle. As he is currently vacationing in the Maldives, the Race Gurram actor is sharing some stunning glimpses of his vacay with his fans.

Allu Arjun's wife and daughter take a stroll

In the video, Allu Arjun's wife Allu Sneha Reddy and their daughter could be taking a stroll. Sneha can be seen wearing a transparent striped shirt top paired with white bottoms while their daughter can be seen dressed in white. The actor also tagged the location of one of the hotels in the Maldives in his post. Recently, Allu Arjun celebrated his 10th anniversary with his wife. To commemorate the occasion, the actor shared a series of photos with his wife. The couple struck a pose for the camera with the Iconic Taj Mahal in the background. While sharing the pictures, the actor wrote "Happy 10th Anniversary to us Cutie. What a wonderful journey of ten years ... and many more to come" in her captions. The duo could be seen wearing matching white clothes.

Allu Arjun's latest movie 'Pushpa'

Allu Arjun will soon be seen in the Telugu action movie Pushpa. The movie is written and directed by Sukumar. The movie of the cast includes Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role opposite Allu while Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, and Sunil play supporting roles. Allu recently took to his Instagram and revealed the release date of the movie. The actor wrote in his captions that the movie will be releasing on 13th August 2021 and that he was really excited to see his fans and followers in the theatres.

A quick look at Allu Arjun's movies

Allu Arjun made his debut in acting with the 2003 movie Gangotri, he was then seen in Sukumar's movie Arya, which earned him a Nandi Special Jury Award. The actor is a recipient of five Filmfare Awards and three Nandi Awards. A few of Allu Arjun's movies include Desamuduru, Badrinath, Iddarammayilatho, Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, Julayi, Rudhramadevi and Yevadu. The actor was last seen in the 2020 Telugu action-drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie was one of the highest-grossing Telugu films, and also one of the highest-grossing Indian films in 2020.

Source: Allu Arjun's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.