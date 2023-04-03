Allu Arjun Shares Adorable Birthday Wish For The 'love Of His Life'

Telugu star Allu Arjun celebrated his son Allu Ayaan's 9th birthday. On the special day, the Pushpa star wished the young one on his social media handles and penned a sweet note for him along with a monochrome picture of them together. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life. My sweetest chinni babu #AlluAyaan."

In the picture, the father-son duo shared a candid moment. Allu Arjun could be seen in an all-black outfit. Meanwhile, his son wore a T-shirt and smiled in the candid moment. After the DJ star shared the photo, several fans took to the comments section to wish his son a happy birthday.

Happy Birthday to the love of my life. My sweetest chinni babu #AlluAyaan pic.twitter.com/swwINNA4yO — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 3, 2023

Allu Arjun's fans wish his son

Social media was soon flooded with birthday wishes for Allu Arjun's son Ayaan. Check out the wishes from the netizens below.

Happy Birthday Allu Ayaan ❤️😘 pic.twitter.com/m9WWLgTmqA — Allu Arjun Fan™ (@IamVenkateshRam) April 3, 2023

Happy Birthday Jr stylish star Ayaan 😘❤️ pic.twitter.com/D8ximfko8X — AMMU BUNNY 💕💕 (@madhusu46033293) April 2, 2023

On behalf of all @alluarjun fans wishing our very own "Jr. Stylish Star #AlluAyaan" a very Happy Birthday!!!! 🌟🤩



May you all your wishes come true!!!!❤️#HBDAlluAyaan pic.twitter.com/odaM3hSZXW — Trends Allu Arjun ™ (@TrendsAlluArjun) April 3, 2023

Allu Arjun's work front

Allu Arjun will next be seen in the sequel of Pushpa titled Pushpa: The Rule. The movie is helmed by Sukumar and will co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Fahadh Faasil will play an important role in the movie and fans are anticipating his face-off with Allu Arjun's titular character. The teaser of the second part of Pushpa will reportedly be released on Allu Arjun's birthday on April 8.