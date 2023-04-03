Allu Arjun Shares Adorable Birthday Wish For The 'love Of His Life'

Quick links:
Image: Allu Arjun/Instagram
Telugu star Allu Arjun celebrated his son Allu Ayaan's 9th birthday. On the special day, the Pushpa star wished the young one on his social media handles and penned a sweet note for him along with a monochrome picture of them together. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life. My sweetest chinni babu #AlluAyaan."
In the picture, the father-son duo shared a candid moment. Allu Arjun could be seen in an all-black outfit. Meanwhile, his son wore a T-shirt and smiled in the candid moment. After the DJ star shared the photo, several fans took to the comments section to wish his son a happy birthday.
Happy Birthday to the love of my life. My sweetest chinni babu #AlluAyaan pic.twitter.com/swwINNA4yO— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 3, 2023
Social media was soon flooded with birthday wishes for Allu Arjun's son Ayaan. Check out the wishes from the netizens below.
Happy Birthday #Ayaan ❣️ https://t.co/aWTvZkYlly pic.twitter.com/nvHacJLIAT— Troll Who Troll AlluArjun™ (@TWTA____) April 3, 2023
Wishing u happiest birthday jr GLOBAL ICON #AYAAN pic.twitter.com/BQRfbUAeHL— ＨＡＲＩ_ＢＵＮＮＹ™ (@HARI_BUNNY_) April 3, 2023
Happy Birthday Allu Ayaan ❤️😘 pic.twitter.com/m9WWLgTmqA— Allu Arjun Fan™ (@IamVenkateshRam) April 3, 2023
Happy Birthday Jr stylish star Ayaan 😘❤️ pic.twitter.com/D8ximfko8X— AMMU BUNNY 💕💕 (@madhusu46033293) April 2, 2023
On behalf of all @alluarjun fans wishing our very own "Jr. Stylish Star #AlluAyaan" a very Happy Birthday!!!! 🌟🤩— Trends Allu Arjun ™ (@TrendsAlluArjun) April 3, 2023
May you all your wishes come true!!!!❤️#HBDAlluAyaan pic.twitter.com/odaM3hSZXW
Allu Arjun will next be seen in the sequel of Pushpa titled Pushpa: The Rule. The movie is helmed by Sukumar and will co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Fahadh Faasil will play an important role in the movie and fans are anticipating his face-off with Allu Arjun's titular character. The teaser of the second part of Pushpa will reportedly be released on Allu Arjun's birthday on April 8.