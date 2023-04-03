Last Updated:

Allu Arjun Shares Adorable Birthday Wish For The 'love Of His Life'

Allu Arjun wished his son Ayaan as he turned 9. The Pushpa star penned a sweet note for the young boy with a monochrome picture of them together.

Telugu star Allu Arjun celebrated his son Allu Ayaan's 9th birthday. On the special day, the Pushpa star wished the young one on his social media handles and penned a sweet note for him along with a monochrome picture of them together. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life. My sweetest chinni babu #AlluAyaan." 

In the picture, the father-son duo shared a candid moment. Allu Arjun could be seen in an all-black outfit. Meanwhile, his son wore a T-shirt and smiled in the candid moment. After the DJ star shared the photo, several fans took to the comments section to wish his son a happy birthday.  

Allu Arjun's fans wish his son

Social media was soon flooded with birthday wishes for Allu Arjun's son Ayaan. Check out the wishes from the netizens below.

