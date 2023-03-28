Samantha Hails Allu Arjun’s Daughter Allu Arha; Says She's 'Born To Be Superstar'

Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently gave her praise to Pushpa actor Allu Arjun’s daughter, Allu Arha. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is slated to appear in the highly-anticipated film Shaakuntalam, which is also the debut for Allu Arha. She spoke about her on-set experience with Arha and added that she was “absolutely brilliant”.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke with Pinkvilla in a recent interview. The actor said that Arha did not speak English on the set, but pure Telugu and added that she speaks the language better than most adults do. The Eega actor further said that Arha was absolutely brilliant as she played the role of Prince Bharata in Shaakuntalam.

“She (Arha) is so adorable. She blew everyone’s mind on set,” said the Pushpa actor. She added, “Firstly, she does not speak a word of English, she only speaks Telugu. She speaks Telugu better than most adults, so pure. She was absolutely brilliant.”

Samantha added that the star made no complaints during the second day of shooting when she was on set for 12 hours straight. Despite having long dialogues and more than 200 people present on the sets, Arha was “very confident”, recalled the Rangasthalam actor. Shaakuntalam is slated to be released on April 14.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on dealing with myositis

The Yashoda star revealed in October 2022 that she was diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune disorder. During the interview, she credited the directors and producers whom she was working with at the time for responding with their understanding and patience as she was trying to re-enter her work life.

While speaking on the condition, she said that no two days in her life are the same, as she goes through high points, and “very bad” low points. Samantha had previously revealed that she was recovering from her divorce with fellow actor Naga Chaitanya after she received the diagnosis.