Allu Arjun Shares Video Of His Kids Playing In Garden While He Is Quarantined In Room

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor Allu Arjun informed on April 28 everyone that he tested positive for COVID-19. After a week, he shared another statement and updated fans about his health. In his note, he mentioned that he's doing well with very mild symptoms and is also recovering well. Soon after this, he took to his Instagram story and dropped a video of his children Arha and Ayaan, who were busy playing in the garden.

Looked like the actor captured this fun moment between his kids while he's quarantined in his room. In the clip, while his son was seen keeping the food tray on the dining table, his daughter was playing around with a mask in her hand. The short video also gave fans a sneak-peek into Allu Arjun's plush garden with huge seatings, sofa and a sea-saw for his children.

Allu Arjun records his kids in the garden during quarantine

Allu Arjun's health update

On Monday, Allu Arjun shared with fans that he has mild symptoms and is recovering well at home in quarantine. He wrote in his note, “Hello everyone! I am doing well with very mild symptoms. Recovering well and nothing to worry. I am still in quarantine. Thank you so much for all the love you have been showing and the prayers you have been sending my way. Gratitude.” Scores of fans wished him a speedy recovery.

On the work front

On the eve of Allu Arjun’s birthday, April 8, the makers of his upcoming film Pushpa treated fans to a teaser of his outing. The video gave a sneak peek into the star's never-seen-before avatar. The teaser also gave a glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna's character, who plays the female lead in the film.

Mandanna wrote, "Happy birthday in advance to our Pushpa Raj. You are an absolute fire on screen." Pushpa will release on August 13, 2021. The multilingual action-thriller is written and directed by Sukumar and will be released in Telugu along with Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Apart from Allu and Rashmika, Dhananjay and Sunil will be seen playing pivotal roles in the upcoming outing.