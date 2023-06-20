Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy Meet Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's Baby Girl In Hospital

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Tuesday (June 20). On the occasion, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy visited the new parents at the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad to extend their warm wishes. Allu Arjun's parents Allu Aravind and his wife were also spotted outside the hospital.

Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are cousins.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy also participated in Upasana's baby shower, earlier this year.

Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy meet 'Mega Princess'

After the news of the little one's arrival broke, the Apollo Hospitals was thronged by Ram Charan's celebrity family members and fans. Ram Charan's father, Megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha also paid a visit to the couple. Soon after, Allu Aravind and his wife were snapped entering the hospital premises. Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy arrived to congratulate Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni on the birth of their baby girl.

#WATCH | Telangana | Actor Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha leave from Apollo hospital in Hyderabad after meeting actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni who became parents to a baby girl today. pic.twitter.com/0kNxEER1fr — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

Allu Arjun also took to his Instagram story and penned a congratulatory note for Ram Charan and Upasana. He wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to my sweetest golden hearted brother and my dearest kind-hearted lady for the precious new arrival. Super happy for proud grandparents. #megaprincess."

(Allu Arjun congratulates Konidela family | Image: Allu Arjun/Instagram)

Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni welcome baby girl

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni became parents on June 20, in the wee hours of Tuesday. Soon after the news broke out, "Mega Princess" started to trend on Twitter.

(Apollo Hospital confirmed the news of the couple welcoming a baby girl | Image: Twitter)

Following the trend, Chiranjeevi took to social media and expressed his heartfelt gratitude on becoming a grandfather. He also extended his congratulations to the couple. "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents. @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud,” he tweeted.