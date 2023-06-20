Chiranjeevi Welcomes Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni's Baby Girl To 'Mega Family'

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela have been married since 2012. The couple embraced parenthood on June 20. They were blessed with a baby girl. After the news went public, Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi penned a sweet message for his grand-daughter on social media and welcomed her to the family.

3 things you need to know

Ram Charan and Upasana got married on June 14, 2012 and became parents a few days after their 11th wedding anniversary.

The couple announced their pregnancy in December last year.

Upasana gave birth to the baby at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

Chiranjeevi pens sweet note for his grand-daughter

Ram Charan’s father, Chiranjeevi extended his congratulations to the new parents on his Twitter handle. In a sweet note, the Waltair Veerayya star wrote, “Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!.”

(Screenshot of Chiranjeevi's tweet)

Upasana and Ram Charan checked in at Apollo Hospitals on Monday. With congratulations flooding in, a video of the newlyweds went viral on social media. Upasana gave birth to the baby girl in the early hours of June 20 and both the baby and the mother are well, according to a health bulletin. Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for the new parents.

Ram Charan and Upasana to move back with former's parents?

Additionally, according to reports, the couple is planning to move in with Chiranjeevi and Surekha. They currently live in their own home but for the sake of their child, they are ready to move back in with their family. The notion of giving the child the experience of growing up with devoted grandparents reportedly drove this decision. Megastar Chiranjeevi resides in a multistory property in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

(Ram Charan and Upasana with Chiranjeevi and Surekha | Image: Chiranjeevi/Twitter)

On the work front, Ram Charan's production house will be bankrolling their first movie titled The India House. The actor will be seen in Game Changer, opposite Kiara Advani.