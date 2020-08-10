Allu Arjun Steals The Show In Basics At Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj's Wedding

Recently, Rana Daggubati and Mihika Bajaj’s wedding was the talk of the town. Many celebrities including Allu Arjun and Samantha Akkineni were present for the wedding ceremony. While everyone was glammed up in colourful outfits, Allu Arjun stole the show in a completely basic outfit.

Allu Arjun wore a plain white kurta and paired it up with a plain white pyjama. He completed the look with glasses and black flats. Take a look at Allu Arjun's casual look that he sported at Rana Daggubati's wedding.

Also Read| Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun share adorable pictures of their kids on Raksha Bandhan

Also Read| Kajal Aggarwal & Allu Arjun's peppy tracks from 'Aarya 2' to add to your workout playlist

Rana Daggubati and Mihika Bajaj's wedding

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday, August 8. The couple’s lavish wedding ceremony took place at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. All eyes were on the Baahubali actor and his beautiful wife who looked breath-taking in their wedding outfits.

According to reports, the couple’s wedding ceremony was a low-key affair. It has been reported that only 30 people attended the wedding. The wedding invitation list included Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s family as well as popular South Indian stars Samantha Akkineni, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya, amongst others.

Also Read| Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu and other South celebrities who had exciting weekend

The wedding reportedly took place according to Marwadi as well as Telugu traditions. Apart from those who attended the wedding, other people were also allowed to be a part of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding virtually. 360-degree live streaming of the wedding was enabled so that people could be a part of the couple’s big day as well. Rana Daggubatti and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding was supposed to have a special theme. Reports suggest that Miheeka Bajaj’s house was decorated with roses and there were flowers leading up to her house on the occasion of the wedding as well. On May 21, 2020, Rana Daggubati had made it official by sharing pictures from their Roka ceremony.

On the work front

Allu Arjun will be next seen in Sukumar's Pushpa. The movie, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is touted to be multi-lingual that will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The posters of the Allu Arjun starrer were recently released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

The Allu Arjun starrer is reported to be in the pre-production stage. The upcoming movie is also reported to be an action entertainer set against the backdrop of Nallamala forest smuggling. The Sukumar directorial is reportedly stalled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, reports claim that the makers are planning to start the shooting soon.

Also Read| Samantha Akkineni smirks at Naga Chaitanya's mischief during Rana Daggubati's wedding

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.