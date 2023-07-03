Allu Arjun, Trivikram Srinivas To Reunite For New Project? S Thaman Drops A Hint

Allu Arjun is about to reprise his role as the titular hero in the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa 2, otherwise known as Pushpa: The Rule is currently on the floors with both Allu Arjun and actress Rashmika Mandanna shooting for the film. However, Arjun might be working on his next film with director Trivikram Srinivas. Reports for the same were circulated last week, and it appears that the music director for the film might be locked.

The newsmakers

Allu Arjun is a known face in the Telugu film industry. Even before starring in the iconic role of Pushpa Raj, Arjun initially starred in Arya (2004) and eventually earned a Nandi Special Jury Award. Trivikram and Arjun have collaborated a number of times in the last decade. Their first collaboration was Julayi (2012), following which the action-drama film S/O Satyamurthy (2015) was released.

(Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas last worked together on the 2020 project Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo | Image: AAFanIkkadaa/Twitter)

Arjun was seen with The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma and Shankuntalam actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the 2015 film. He eventually earned a Filmfare Award for Best Actor nomination as well. Their most recent and popular collaboration was Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). The film was a blockbuster hit at box office with a collection of over ₹250 crore.

Who’s saying what?

Naga Vamsi, the reported producer behind the fourth Allu Arjun-Trivikram, took to Twitter yesterday and made a cryptic post saying, “TOMORROW - 10:08am!” While that was a possible tease for the film, S Thaman also retweeted with the same caption. He also tagged the production houses Haarika & Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts.

(Composer S Thaman might be composing the next Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Arjun film | Image: Twitter)

It remains to be seen what the announcements will be, as they will be revealed later today. Currently, Trivikram is working with actor Mahesh Babu for the upcoming film Guntur Kaaram, which is slated to release on January 13, 2024.