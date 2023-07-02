Allu Arjun-Trivikram Srinivas To Team Up For Pan-India Film? AA22 To Be Announced Soon

Excitement has been building among fans as rumours of a new collaboration between Icon Star Allu Arjun and director Trivikram Srinivas have been circulating on social media. The speculation has now been confirmed, with an official update coming in soon.

3 things you need to know

AA22 will be the fourth collaboration between Allu Arjun and Trivikram.

Allu Arjun will also be seen in Pushpa: The Rule.

Separately, Trivikram has been working on Guntur Kaaram with Mahesh Babu.

Exciting announcement for upcoming film collaboration

The announcement was made by Haarika and Hassine Creations, the production house behind Allu Arjun and Trivikram's blockbuster film Ala Vaikuntapurramulo (2020). In their social media post, they wrote, "An exhilarating updAAte, dropping tomorrow at 10:08 am sharp."

(Allu Arjun's next film will be with Trivikram | Image: Haarika & Hassine Creations/Twitter)

This forthcoming movie will be jointly produced by Haarika and Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts, marking their second collaboration. Ala Vaikuntapurramulo proved to be a massive success at the box office, further amplifying the anticipation surrounding this latest project.

Allu Arjun and Trivikram: The hit duo set to return

Notably, this venture will be the fourth collaboration between Allu Arjun and Trivikram, following their previous hits Julayi (2012), Son of Satyamurthy (2015) and Ala Vaikuntapurramulo (2022). Given the track record of their past collaborations, it is not a surprise that fans are eagerly awaiting the new movie announcement.

(Allu Arjun shared a heartfelt post for Trivikram on Julayi completing 8 years | Image: Allu Arjun/Instagram)

According to reports, the upcoming film will have a pan-India appeal and target a wider audience base. This will also be the director's first pan-India film. While Trivikram is currently occupied with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Allu Arjun is busy filming for Pushpa: The Rule.

As the countdown to the official announcement on AA22 has begun, fans can barely contain their excitement for this much-anticipated collaboration. Given their hit track record, this movie has the potential to create waves in the industry and captivate audiences across the nation.