Allu Arjun Wishes Pushpa's Music Composer On His Birthday; Hints The Release Of First Song

Allu Arjun is one of the finest actors in the Telugu movie industry who has essayed a variety of roles in many iconic movies. As the actor gears up for the release of his upcoming action-thriller movie, Pushpa, he recently celebrated the birthday of the movie’s music composer with style. He posted an interesting video on social media and shared a sweet birthday note for the composer, Devi Sri Prasad.

Allu Arjun wishes Devi Sri Prasad on his birthday

Allu Arjun recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a video clip depicting the music composer of his upcoming movie, Pushpa, on the occasion of the latter’s birthday. In the video, Devi Sri Prasad can be seen announcing details about the five music albums being created for Pushpa in five different languages. The video even depicted the five music composers who will be a part of the project. In the end, he dropped the release date of the first single that is, August 13, 2021.

As Allu Arjun announced the release date of Pushpa’s first single on the occasion of music composer, Devi Sri Prasad’s birthday, he wrote a heartfelt birthday wish in the caption. The caption read, “Happy birthday my dear friend @thisisdsp. Can’t wait for the world to witness the fantastic album you have composed for #Pushpa, and fall in love with you and your music yet again. Keep entertaining us with your magic".

Many of the fans took to Allu Arjun’s Instagram post and wished the music composer on his birthday. Many others expressed their excitement by stating how they could not wait further for the release of the new song. Some of them also stated how they were looking forward to the iconic collaboration of Alu Arjun and Devi Sri Prasad and wrote ‘Hey it's DSP and Bunny once more goosebumps combo and wishing a very happy birthday to our rockstar.’ Take a look at some of the reactions to Allu Arjun’s latest Instagram post.

Allu Arjun’s upcoming movies

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Pushpa, in which he will be essaying the role of Pushpa Raj alongside other popular actors namely Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and others. Written and directed by Sukumar, the first part of the movie has been slated to release on August 13, 2021, while the second part will be released in 2022 in Telugu along with the dubbed versions in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

IMAGE: ALLU ARJUN INSTAGRAM

