Allu Arjun's Daughter Arha Enjoys Playtime With Dog; Actor Sends Kisses

Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha’s photos and videos are frequently posted by him and his wife Sneha. Allu Arjun’s wife recently added their daughter’s video clip and as Allu Arjun was not around her, he reshared that clip in his Instagram stories and sent kisses to her. Many of the fans as well as celebrities added how “adorable” their daughter Arha looked.

Allu Arjun’s daughter’s playtime

Image Source- Allu Arjun's Instagram

Allu Arjun recently took to his Instagram handle and reshared his wife’s post from Instagram in which their daughter Arha can be seen lying on the floor with their dog wearing a white dress and singing along the ‘adorable babies’ track. In the video, she can also be seen giving a peck on her dog’s face. As the actor reshared this post in the stories, he even added a flying kiss emoji to send love to his daughter.

Many fans took to Allu Arjun’s wife’s Instagram and said how cute their daughter looked while many others dropped in heart-eyed emojis to depict how lovable she looked in the video. One fan also dropped in a crown symbol in the comments to depict how Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha looked like a queen. Many celebrities namely Samantha Akkineni, Shriya Saran and others took to the comment section and stated how “adorable” she looked in her video and even added heart symbols to show their love for her. Take a look at some of the reactions to Allu Arjun’s daughter’s video on Instagram.



Allu Arjun completes 18 years in Telugu industry

Allu Arjun recently celebrated the day when his first film released 18 years ago. He posted this thank you note on Instagram in which he wrote how it had been 18 years since his first film released and added how he wanted to thank everyone who had been a part of his 18-year journey. He also stated that his heart was filled with gratitude and added that he was truly blessed for all the love showered over the years. In the end, he thanked everyone for the blessings. Many of his fans reacted to his post and congratulated the actor on coming such a long way.

Image Source- Allu Arjun's Instagram

