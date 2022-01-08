Allu Arjun's Favourite 'pass Time' Is All About Cuddling With His Daughter Arha; See

Allu Arjun is basking in the success of his recent release Pushpa: The Rise, which continues to mint impressive box office collections even in its third week. After being embroiled in back to back shooting schedules and promotional events for the film, Allu seems to have shifted his attention to his family, with his recent Instagram post being a testament to it. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a heartwarming picture with his daughter Arha, noting that the father-daughter sessions are his favourite "pass time".

His post sent fans gushing over the duo, with many dropping heart emoticons and noting how it's the "cutest" thing they've seen on the internet. His wife Allu Sneha also posted a monochrome glimpse of the actor and Allu Arha as they spent quality time together.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, January 8, the Pushpa star uploaded a cute selfie of the duo as they pose happily for the camera. For the caption, he wrote, "My fav pass time #alluarha". Take a look.

Many fans flocked to the comments section and dropped red heart and fire emoticons. Meanwhile, his wife Allu Sneha also treated fans with a sweet insight into their family time. She shared a video of their son Ayaan strutting in Pushpa style and added a couple of hashtags in the caption.

This isn't the first time Allu dedicated a post to his children. Ahead of his recent release, he shared an adorable picture of his Son's drawing wishing him good luck with the movie. The drawing had a caricature of his character Pushpa Raj, along with the release date of the film mentioned below. His son also wrote, "All the best icon star Allu Arjun". Uploading his son's drawing, Allu wrote, "Thank you soo much my Chinni babu … I love u my ayaan … you made my morning even more spl with this card".

Meanwhile, the Sukumar directorial chronicled Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler who envisages becoming the kingpin of the illegal business. The film showcased the character's rise, his love story with Sri Valli (played by Rashmika Mandanna), and the arrival of his new nemesis IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (played by Fahadh Faasil).

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ ALLUARJUNONLINE/FACEBOOK/ @ALLUARJUN)