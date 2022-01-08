'Pushpa': Rashmika Mandanna's Fans React To Her Name Being Misspelled During OTT Streaming

Among wide audiences that were thrilled to watch Allu Arjun- Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, there was a section of fans who reaped disappointment after seeing Rashmika's name misspelt in the post-credits. Many took to social media handles after noticing that her name had been printed as 'Rasmika Madona', quipping that the ignorance on the part of those responsible was indeed 'demeaning'.

Others also called it an 'OTT blunder', noting that it was an 'embarrassing' incident. Directed by Sukumar, the film arrived on the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video on January 7 in four languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Fans react as Rashmika Mandanna's name gets misspelled in Pushpa's OTT version

As soon as the movie premiered, eagle-eyed netizens spotted the error and further iterated that those responsible should issue an apology. "It is a blunder of the OTT version. How can the name of an actress be changed? Those responsible must apologise," one wrote. One also made a sarcastic comment about not knowing when the national crush changed her name to 'Rasmika Madona'. "I did not know that @iamRashmika has changed her name from Rashmika Mandanna to Rasmika Madona.. is this true??", they wrote.

I did not know that @iamRashmika has changed her name from Rashmika Mandanna to Rasmika Madona.. is this true??🤔 @Bollyhungama @PushpaMovie @FilmCompanion pic.twitter.com/dEsfQlt5gX — akshay adya (@akkiadya) January 8, 2022

Another Twitterati quipped how they were having a gala time until they saw the misspelled name and pointed that one should've got the surname right considering the movie "revolves around the idea of surname". "People have GOT to get the name ‘Rashmika Mandanna’ right', they wrote.

I really loved watching @PushpaMovie

Until I saw ‘Rasmika Madona’ at the end.



People have GOT to get the name ‘Rashmika Mandanna’ right.. At least when the theme of the movie revolves around the idea of surname.. 😬🤦‍♀️@alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #taggedele pic.twitter.com/YJY31RINGc — Madhavi Koduganti (@MadhaviKodugant) January 8, 2022

One thing that stood out on rewatch of pushpa is that they are calling her rashmika madona in the end credits, has she changed her name 🤔 — VV (@VVF47_MUFC) January 8, 2022

More about Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise

The Sukumar directorial chronicled Pushpa Raj (played by Allu Arjun), a red sandalwood smuggler who envisages becoming the kingpin of the illegal business. The film showcased the character's rise, his love story with Sri Valli (played by Rashmika Mandanna), and the arrival of his new nemesis IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (played by Fahadh Faasil).

Before its OTT release, the film witnessed a trailblazing run at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of 2021 and continues to soar its collections. It also starred Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vennela Kishore, and Harish Uthaman in supporting roles.

