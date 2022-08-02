Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' Shoot On Hold Amid Telugu Producers’ Strike; Makers React

The highly anticipated sequel of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa has been put on hold following the strike by the producers’ union in the Telugu film industry. Makers of Pushpa 2 have extended their support to the union, thereby causing a delay in shooting. According to reports, the film is already running behind schedule, with the current events causing more postponements.

Producer Y Ravi Shankar recently spilt beans on Pushpa 2, mentioning that they may start filming by August end or even later when the strikes are over. He noted that while the team is ready to start filming, they can't do anything until the internal matters get resolved.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 shoot on hold amid Telugu producers’ strike

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Y Ravi Shankar said, “We have a strike going on here in the Telugu industry. Once the strike is over we will start from August-end, or whenever the strike is over." He added," Now, we can’t shoot because the chamber called for a strike for the producer’s issue. There is something internal going on, so once the shoot resumes then we will be able to start the film. (But) we are ready."

For the unversed, the Producers’ Guild of Tollywood decided to bring all film shootings on hold from August 1. During this time, they'll be discussing the losses Tollywood is suffering and come to possible solutions. The deliberations will mostly be about the regulations on ticket prices, declining box office numbers, and increase in production cost among other things.

VERY IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT... TELUGU PRODUCERS TO WITHHOLD SHOOTINGS FROM 1 AUG 2022... OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM ACTIVE TELUGU FILM PRODUCERS GUILD... #TFI #ATFPG pic.twitter.com/HuPwt17WZg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 26, 2022

More about Allu Arjun's Pushpa

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021. Written and directed by Sukumar, the film also starred Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya and others in pivotal roles. The film came out in December in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages. The sequel, Pushpa: The Rule is slated to hit theatres sometime in 2023.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PUSHPA_MOVIE_REELS)