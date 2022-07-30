Allu Arjun's Latest Pic With Cigar Makes Fans Wonder If It's From 'Pushpa 2'; See Post

Pushpa, directed by Sukumar Bandreddi and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, turned out to be a massive blockbuster. The movie came out in December 2021 and became one of the biggest entertainers of the year. It not only managed to impress the masses but also film critics. While the movie was released Pan-India, its Hindi version was a massive hit. As the makers recently hinted at the release of Pushpa 2, the fans are curiously awaiting more updates about the project. Amid the curiosity, Allu Arjun’s latest post on social media spread like fire with speculation about whether his picture was his first look from the Pushpa sequel.

Allu Arjun’s latest photo sparks rumours about his new look from Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a snazzy picture of himself in which he can be seen sporting a leather jacket while smoking a cigar with black sunglasses on. In the caption, he mentioned, “Caution: Cigar smoking extremely injurious to health” (sic)

The moment Allu Arjun’s latest picture surfaced online, numerous fans took to the comment section and expressed their amazement for the same. Many praised his classy look while many others wondered whether his new look was from his upcoming film Pushpa 2. Many also dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments to depict how his new look was full of fire. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Allu Arjun’s latest Instagram post.

The makers are currently gearing up for the film's sequel, Pushpa: The Rule and recently writer Srikanth Vissa even teased that the film will be 'bigger and better. The writer narrated his experience of collaborating with Sukumar, stating "We are going notch up with Pushpa 2 and bringing more such dialogues. With Sukumar Garu, it is never the final version. We keep working on it till the shoot is over. Even in dubbing, we try to improvise the dialogues so that is a continuous process," he explained. On the other hand, a video of Fahadh Faasil is going viral on social media which saw the Trance actor candidly speaking about Pushpa 3. "When Sukku sir first told me the story, #Pushpa was only in one film, after the police station scene and my part in the second half, then it became two parts. Recently when he talked to me, he said to be prepared for #Pushpa3 because he had enough materials to do it,” the actor said.

Image: Instagram/@alluarjunonline