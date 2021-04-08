Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa Raj's' Style & Action Turns Him Into An 'icon Star'; Watch Teaser

Ahead of his 38th birthday on April 8, the teaser of Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa had been released on Wednesday. The one-minute-twenty-second-long video introduced Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj. The teaser suggests that Allu's Pushpa Raj works as a smuggler of Red Sandalwood.

Meanwhile, it also shows a glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the female lead in the film. While the high-octane action sequences in the jungle keep the viewers on the edge of their seats, the intriguing music adds drama to it. In the entire Pushpa Raj introduction video, the viewer gets to listen to only one dialogue, which is - "Won't back down'. The teaser ends with a birthday wish reading - "Happy Birthday to stylish star". However, later the word "icon" replaces "stylish" at the end.

Pushpa Raj introduction video

So far, the teaser has managed to garner more than 6M views along with 536k likes; and is still counting. The comments section of the video is flooded by fire emoticons while a section of moviegoers hailed Allu Arjun's fierce avatar in the teaser. A comment proclaimed that the film will be a mass entertainer while adding that it will be a terrible dose for the audience of South India. Meanwhile, another fan penned that after Baahubali and KGF, Pushpa will also turn out to be a masterpiece from the south film fraternity.

Details of Pushpa

Directed by Sukumar, the upcoming film marks the third collaboration of the actor-director duo. Arjun has earlier worked with director Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad in Arya and Arya 2, which released in 2004 and 2009 respectively. Apart from Arjun and Rashmika, the ensemble star cast of the film will also feature Fahadh Fasil as the antagonist in the action drama movie.

Meanwhile, the upcoming film, which will release on August 13, will also see Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, and Sunil in significant roles. The film will chronicle the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depict the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice.



