Alya Manasa Grooves On 'Enjoy Enjaami'; Makes A 'special Video' For Double Celebration

Popular TV actor Alya Manasa, who is currently playing the role of 'Semba' in the Tamil TV serial Raja Rani, took to her social media handle and shared a reel-video. In the video, she can be seen grooving on Dhee, Arivu, Santhosh Narayanan's Enjoy Enjaami song. Interestingly, the actor wrote a brief caption and penned the reason for making the video, which read, "This special video is dedicated for aila birthday today..& also Thank you for the 3million followers lots & lots of love to you all" (sic).

In the video, the Raja Rani actor can be seen donning a blue-and-pink colour saree, accessorised with jewellery. Meanwhile, her companion can be seen sporting a casual look as he picked a printed black-and-white short along with a pair of black jeans. The duo synched their footsteps and performed the song with a smile on their faces. Within a day, it managed to bag more than 308K likes; and is still counting.

A peek into Alya Manasa's Instagram

Interestingly, hours later Manasa shared the above reel-video, she registered another video entry to her social media feed. In the video, she gave a peek into the surprise her husband planned for their one-year-old daughter. The video unveiled a newly-bought car and Sanjeev can be seen giving the key of the car to Aila, who was in Alya's arms. In the video, Manasa and Aila can be seen twinning in red while Sanjeev opted for a floral printed blue shirt.

As the video progressed further, Alya can be seen sitting on the driver's seat and driving the car while the viewer also gets a glimpse of fireworks. Later, the mother-daughter duo posed for a few clicks. In the video, Manasa and Karthick can be seen sharing hugs and kisses. As the video came to its end, Alya and Sanjeev along with Aila cut the cake. "Thank u so much papu for gifting me my dream car â¤love u so much", read an excerpt of Manasa's caption.

On the professional front, Alya is currently working on the above-mentioned show, Raja Rani. Apart from the serial, her recent venture Kaathadi also released on Aila's birthday, which is March 20. The album song has received a positive response from fans.