'Amar Akbar Anthony' Producer Accused Of Sexual Assault By 22-year-old Model

A police complaint has been reportedly registered against Malayalam film producer Alwin Antony at the Ernakulam South Police Station. On Sunday, July 19, a 22-year-old model lodged a complaint against the Amar Akbar Anthony producer of sexually harassing her for four months. The police have registered a complaint against Alwin Antony. The Kerala Police have initiated a search for the filmmaker, who is missing.

Ohm Shanthi Oshaana producer Alwin Antony accused of sexual harassment

In a recent media interview with an entertainment portal, Circle Inspector KG Aneesh revealed that the case was registered on Sunday, July 19. He further added that the model accused Alwin Antony of sexually harassing her four times between January and March 2019 in lieu of work in films. According to the reports, the incident happened at Alwin Antony's office in Panampally Nagar, Kochi.

The police inspector said that they registered a complaint based on the victim's statement and added that the police are currently in search of Alwin Antony, who is absconding. According to the police's statement to the online portal, Alwin Antony has been missing since Sunday, July 19. His phone is also switched off, and there is no clue of where the filmmaker is currently.

Alwin Antony, who last bankrolled Bibin George and Namitha Pramod starrer Margamkali, has been a part of the Malayalam film industry for more than two decades. Alwin Antony started his career in Mollywood with P.G. Viswambharan's Gajakesariyogam (1990) as a production controller. Later, Alwin Antony turned producer with Nisar's Three Men Army (1995).

The Malayalam film producer has produced movies like Daddy Cool (2009), Om Shanthi Oshaana (2014), and Amar Akbar Anthony (2015) among others. The Malayalam movie producer is married to Angelina and has a son named Allwyn John Antony, who allegedly had a spat with filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews last year. Reportedly, Rosshan Andrrews and Alwin Antony had filed a complaint against each other with the police.

According to reports, Alwin Antony and Rosshan Andrrews accused each other of attacking one other and registered a complaint at Ernakulam Town South Police Station. Although both Alwin Antony and Rosshan refused from commenting on the issue, however, the former's wife went on record to say that the How Old Are You director was behind her son's life. She alleged that Rosshan came with some men to attack her son to their residence.

