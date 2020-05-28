Can Alllu Arjun, Rana Daggubati & Mahesh Babu Be The New Amar Akbar Anthony In The South?

Amar Akbar Anthony is regarded as one of the cult classic movies in Bollywood. The Indian action drama stars Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles with Shabana Azmi, Parveen Babi, and Neetu Singh also playing pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the lives of three brothers who are separated in childhood and adopted by families of three different faiths, Hinduism, Islam and Christianity.

The film was released in the year 1977 and was a huge hit among the audience. The film was the highest-grossing Indian film of that year. What if the movie had a South Indian version of itself. Here is a look at the Amar Akbar Anthony cast if the movie ever gets a south Indian version.

Allu Arjun as Amar

The iconic character of Inspector Amar Khanna was played by late Vinod Khanna. In the south Indian version of the movie, Allu Arjun can match the charisma of the character.

Image Credits: In a still from Amar Akbar Anthony and Allu Arjun Instagram

Rana Daggubati as Anthony

The comical Anthony Gonsalves was played by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in the movie. In the South Indian version of the film, Rana Daggubati can play this role with perfection

Image Credits: In a still from Amar Akbar Anthony and Rana Daggubati Instagram

Mahesh Babu as Akbar

The loving character of Akbar Illahabadi was played by late actor Rishi Kapoor in the movie. For the south Indian version of the movie, Mahesh Babu becomes the ideal choice.

Image Credits: In a still from Amar Akbar Anthony and Mahesh Babu Instagram

Ramya Krishnan as Bharti

Nirupa Roy played the blind mother to three separated brothers. Ramya Krishnan can play this role with the utmost ease.

Image Credits: In a still from Amar Akbar Anthony and Ramya Krishnan Instagram

Rajinikanth as Kishanlal

Pran had played the complex character of Kishanlal in the movie. The Thalaiva, Rajinikanth becomes the natural choice for this role.

Image Credits: In a still from Amar Akbar Anthony and Rajinikanth Instagram

Samantha Akkineni as Jenny

Parveen Babi had played the role of Jenny in Amar Akbar Anthony. For the south Indian version of the movie, Samantha Akkineni becomes the perfect choice.

Image Credits: In a still from Amar Akbar Anthony and Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Anushka Shetty as Dr Salma Ali

The role of Dr Salma Ali was portrayed by Neetu Singh. Anushka Shetty is the right choice to play the character in the south Indian version of the movie.

Image Credits: In a still from Amar Akbar Anthony and Anushka Shetty Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal as Laxmi

The love interest of Inspector Amar Khanna was played by Shabana Azmi in the film. It would be interesting to see Kajal Aggarwal opposite Allu Arjun.

Image Credits: In a still from Amar Akbar Anthony and Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Image Credits: Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati and Mahesh Babu Instagram

