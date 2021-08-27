Amazon Prime Announce Release Date Of Telugu Film 'Tuck Jagadish' With Nani As Lead

Nani’s upcoming Telugu film titled Tuck Jagadish is all set for its digital release. The film will release on Amazon Prime Video, and the online streaming platform took to its YouTube channel on Friday to announce the film’s release date. The film will coincide with the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi and will release on September 10.

Amazon Prime Video took to YouTube to release a teaser of the film on Friday. In the teaser, Nani introduces his character. He says he is, “Tuck Jagadish, the youngest son of Mr Naidu.”

The film was initially set to release on April 6 this year, but the makers pushed its release so it did not clash with Sekhar Kammula’s film, Love Story, which was set to hit the big screen on the same day. However, this decision was made before the second wave of the pandemic hit the country. Now, the two films will be released together.

Nani starrer Tuck Jagadish will premier on Amazon Prime Video, while Love Story will release theatrically. Makers of Tuck Jagadish mentioned earlier that they wished to opt for a digital release owing to the uncertainty of box office success amid the rising COVID cases in the country.

The film will be produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens, who put out a statement regarding their decision. They explained the situation and what went on behind the scenes in their statement. They wrote, “We are passionate about film-making and always crave for that entertainment on big screens. Our prime objective now is to give 100% reach to our Tuck Jagadish. We hope everyone will understand and cooperate with us.”

Shiva Nirvana is the director of Tuck Jagadish, which also stars Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu alongside Nani. The upcoming film is Nirvana’s second project with Nani. Their first collaboration together was in the 2017 film, Ninnu Kori. The film’s music is composed by S. Thaman and the performances are choreographed by Prasad Murella.

